The market begins Saturday, June 19, at 860 Washington Street E. The event will be held every Saturday until October.

Find locally grown produce at the Vale Farmers Market, held on Saturdays at the Hot Springs Trading Post until October. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

VALE – Vendors can sign up now for the annual Vale Farmers & Crafters Saturday Market, which kicks off Saturday, June 19, at 860 Washington Street E. next to the Malheur River.

The market began in 2008 and became a local mainstay through the summer and into the fall, said organizer Kate Humphrey.

“We offer farmers and vendors an opportunity to sell products at no cost to them. They just need to fill out an application,” said Humphrey.

The event will be held every Saturday until Oct. 16, said Humphrey.

Humphrey said vendors offer everything from fruit and vegetables to gift knick-knacks.

For more information, interested individuals can contact Humphrey at 541-881-6089. Applications can be picked up from Humphrey but are also available at Vale City Hall, the library, and the post office.

