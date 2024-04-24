Local youth dies in Vines Hill crash

UPDATE: This story has been updated with new information from the Oregon State Police regarding the circumstances of the crash.

VALE – A 17-year-old Vale High School student was killed and his sister severely injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 west of Vale on Tuesday, April 24, according to the Oregon State Police.

The crash occurred at 4:23 p.m.

According to Travis Johnson, Malheur County Sheriff and the Vale School District, Vale High School junior Wyatt Cannon died in the crash while his 13-year-old sister was severely injured. She was taken to a Boise hospital.

According to the Oregon State Police, a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and a 1974 Ford Maverick collided on Vines Hill, about 14 miles outside of Vale.

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash occurred when the maroon Trailblazer, driven by Hunter Brucker, 22, Redmond, Or., was traveling east and entered the westbound lane to pass a commercial truck. The Ford Maverick, operated by Cannon, swerved into the westbound lane shoulder to avoid hitting the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer also swerved into the westbound shoulder and collided with Cannon in the Maverick.

Brucker was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to the Oregon State Police.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.