Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of April 3, 2024: Marian E Moller Hale

Marian E Moller Hale

April 5, 1926 – Feb 29, 2024

Marian E Moller Hale passed peacefully on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Born to Herman H Moller and Laura Schulz Moller on April 5, 1926 at Grant, Perkins County Nebraska. She was the middle child with brother Allan R Moller and sister Judith Ann Moller Walker.

Her first marriage was to Lester W Brinton who was the love of her life. They had four children Connie, Dan, Kathy, and Mark before moving west to Vale, Oregon. She later married Reader “Ben” Hale living northwest of Vale. They operated a dairy farm raising alfalfa and two children together- Bruce E Hale and Wendy Hale Bricker.

In 1982 Marian moved to Ontario, Oregon enrolling in college to pursue a nursing degree. Her spare time was used to volunteer in M.A.D.D and Project Dove domestic violence prevention. She moved to Star, Idaho in 1992 retiring to enjoy her passion of planting amazing flower gardens and reading books on a variety of subjects.

She was preceded in death by her sons Dan and Bruce. She is survived by children Connie Brinton-Diamond of Honolulu, Hawaii; Kathy Brinton Corrigall of Coos Bay, Oregon; Mark Brinton of Bend, Oregon; and Wendy Hale Bricker of Star, Idaho. Marian was very proud of her eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

An informal celebration of life will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Vale, Oregon on April 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor can be made to M.A.D.D. and Habitat for Humanity, which are organizations she was passionate about.

