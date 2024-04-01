Hundreds turn out for community Easter egg hunts

ADRIAN – It would not be Easter without hometown Easter egg hunts.

In Malheur County, there were Easter egg hunts in Nyssa and Adrian on Saturday, March 30, with good-sized crowds of parents and kids to search for prizes and candy.

The grass at Two Rivers Community Park in Adrian and Cow Hollow Park in Nyssa provided a plethora of multicolored Easter eggs. The Two Rivers Park hunt brought out just under a hundred kids while the Cow Hollow hut drew more than 100 youngsters.

Children raced to collect treats and plastic eggs that contained candy and other small prizes.

The community sponsored the Cow Hollow Park hunt while the Adrian Lions Club sponsored the event at Two Rivers Community Park.

