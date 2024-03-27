New sports bar will occupy old site at the edge of downtown Ontario

ONTARIO – Joel Ruiz was specific about why he decided to open up a new sports bar.

“I want a clean bar and this will be clean and nice,” he said.

Ruiz hopes to open El Patron sports bar at the corner of West Idaho Avenue and North Oregon Street by Cinco de Mayo – Sunday, May 5.

The new sports bar will occupy a building with a long history in Ontario. The site has hosted a Chevron gas station, a Winchell’s Donut House and a shoe store.

Plans submitted to the city show the 3,120-square-foot building will feature a bar, pool and foosball tables, video poker and a dining area.

“We will have a lot of craft beers and Mexican and American food,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz said he plans to install 10 televisions and “really nice furniture.”

He said he wanted to offer “something different in town.”

“We don’t want to be like other bars,” he said.

The new business is awaiting a final inspection from the city before opening.

“It is a good location and I think people will like it,” said Ruiz.

John Breidenbach, chief executive of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, said any time a new business opens in town it is welcome.

He said the site of the El Patron sports bar is also key.

“To have some visible traffic back on that corner and not have it empty as one of the main buildings you see as you enter downtown will be a good thing,” he said.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

