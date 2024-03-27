Denny’s restaurant in Ontario abruptly closes

ONTARIO – The grills that cook the signature Grand Slam breakfast at Denny’s in Ontario were turned off for good earlier this month.

The well-known restaurant closed, apparently for good, March 13. An estimated 20 people lost their jobs.

“Deciding to close a restaurant is never an easy decision, and that decision was made by the local owner. We’d like to thank our team members and local community for their love of the Denny’s brand,” the company said in a statement last week.

The restaurant appeared to owned by franchisee based in California, according to state corporation records. A company representative didn’t respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

Now the Training & Employment Consortium and the Oregon Employment Department are offering a resource informational meeting starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

The session will be at 388 S.W. 2nd Ave., in Ontario.

The abrupt closure of the Denny’s restaurant in Ontario pushed about 20 people into the ranks of the unemployed. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Lisa Norton, a rapid response coordinator for the Training & Employment Consortium, said the meeting is designed to connect former employees with support services such as unemployment benefits, job search skills and housing assistance.

Norton said representatives from Treasure Valley Community College, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Health and Human Services will be at the meeting.

Norton said about 20 people were laid off because of the closure.

