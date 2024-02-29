Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of February 29, 2024

Alfalfa For Sale

2022 Hay

2023 Hay

$130 per ton

Contact 541-889-2343 for more info.

Oregon State University Division of Extension and

Engagement and the Extension 4-H Youth Development Program invite applications for a 4-H Administrative

Program Assistant position based at the OSU Extension Service Malheur County Office in Ontario, Oregon This is a 12-month, full-time, classified position starting at $17.43 hourly + benefits.

This position will serve Malheur County, one of 10 counties in Oregon that has been identified as a frontier county. To review posting and apply, go to: https://jobs.oregonstate.edu/postings/150496. Apply to posting #P04669CT. Closes 3/1/24. OSU is an AA/EOE/Vets/Disabled.

