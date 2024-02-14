Police seize methamphetamine, arrest four in early-morning raid on Ontario home

ONTARIO – Four Ontario residents were arrested Tuesday, Feb. 14, at a small house in the 1400 block of West Idaho Avenue.

Jack T. Baker, 31, Jose I. Cuna, 25, Jose L. Galan, 29 and Jazmyn R. Johnson, 22, were arrested on outstanding felony warrants.

Police said they also seized a firearm, methamphetamine, digital scales and drug packaging, according to a press release from the Ontario Police Department.

Chief Mike Iwai declined to release any other information because a continuing investigation.

According to the press release, the four could face additional drug and firearms charges.

Baker was arrested on a felony traffic offense warrant and a failure to appear on a charge of dangerous drugs in Payette County. Cuna was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant of dangerous drugs from Malheur County while Galan was arrested on a felony Malheur County warrant of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Johnson was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, dangerous drugs, from Payette County.

The raid was spearheaded by the High Desert Drug Task Force in cooperation with Oregon State Police, Ontario police, the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Malheur County Parole and Probation Department.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

