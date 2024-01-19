Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of January 19, 2024

Vale Fire and Ambulance

Looking to fill one full time firefighter/EMT position at $32,158 to $35,088 a year with full benefits including

Oregon PERS, Medical, Dental and Eye Insurance. Paid time off and sick leave is also included. Apply at Vale Fire and Ambulance, or Vale City website.

