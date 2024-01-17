Malheur County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man Tuesday, Jan. 16, at a transient camp just north of Ontario.

According to a press release from Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson, a deputy responded to an area commonly referred to as “the Flats,” near 1187 Northwest 22nd Avenue, at about 3:40 p.m. to investigate a call of shots fired.

The deputy arrived at 3:46 p.m. and found Daniel Mendoza Olvera, 40, dead from gunshot wounds.

The “flats” area is private property but has become used as a transient camp, according to the press release.

The Malheur County Major Crimes Team – a collection of different police agencies across the county – was activated in response to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the death, and said there is no threat to the general public.

