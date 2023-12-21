Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of December 21, 2023

Riverfront Produce- Hiring Now

Seeking applications for an Onion Sorter and a Machine Operator.

Location of job site is in Payette, ID.

Bilingual preferred, over 18 years of age, pay depending on experience.

Full training provided. Monday-Friday, 40+ hours.

Elite Produce- Hiring Now

Seeking applications for a Kitchen Cook.

Bilingual required, pay to be determined. Schedule- Saturdays and Sundays

For more information regarding qualifications, please contact

[email protected] or call 208-739-6700.

