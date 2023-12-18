PHOTOS: Songs, smiles, Christmas spirit highlight Vale Elementary School concert

VALE – The line of cars waiting to enter the Vale Middle School parking lot stretched for three blocks Thursday, Dec. 14.

The high school and middle school parking lots stood full while cars negotiated through side streets to find a place before the Vale Elementary School Winter Concert began.

The middle school gym – designed to seat more than a 1,000 people – was standing-room-only by the time the first group of young students stepped up to the stage to deliver a host of Christmas-themed songs. In short, it appeared as if the entire town of Vale – and a large part of Malheur County – was in the gym for the annual holiday concert.

Students from first-grade through sixth-grade sang while longtime Vale educator Dave Eyler furnished the MC duties.

The event – which was live-streamed by Alisha McBride, Vale School District superintendent – ended with a lively rendition of “Jingle Bells” that included the huge crowd singing along with students.

Jack Hood (left) Leilanie Cortes and Oakley Goodell, third-grade students at Vale Elementary School, focus on the music during a holiday concert at the Vale Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale Elementary School kindergartners Mylah Callendar (left) and Laramie Keller were some of the young local voices that echoed throughout the Vale Middle School gym Thursday, Dec. 14, during a Christmas concert presented by the Vale Elementary School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale Elementary School students get into the groove during a Christmas concert at the Vale Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Adeline Mizuta (left) and Sophie Cox, Vale Elementary School kindergartners, delivered songs and smiles at the Vale Elementary School Winter Concert, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale Elementary School students greeted a standing-room-only crowd during their winter concert at the Vale Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Kynsley Stalnaker (left) Brightley Rankin and Leah Berube, fourth graders at Vale Elementary School, sing away at a winter concert Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Alexander Melton, a fifth grader at Vale Elementary School sings loud and clear at their holiday concert, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Vale Elementary School students jab their hands up as part of a song at a holiday concert at the Vale Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ellie Moore (left) and Chase Radway, sixth-graders at Vale Elementary School, sang to a huge crowd at their winter concert at the Vale Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Alisha McBride, Vale School District superintendent, live-streamed the concert, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The view from behind the stage at the Vale Elementary School’s Winter Concert at the Vale Middle School gym. A standing-room-only crowd turned out to hear Christmas songs, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

It was easy to get into the Christmas spirit Thursday, Dec. 14, during the Vale Elementary School Winter Concert. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Matt Fields (left) and Zadie Medina, second graders at Vale Elementary School, focus on singing a Christmas song at a winter concert at the Vale Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Jane Romans, a fourth grader at Vale Elementary School, smiles after a song, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A group of Vale Elementary School students sing during the winter concert at the Vale Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Evie Spivey (left) and Addysen Morrison, fifth graders at Vale Elementary School, belt out a Christmas tune at the Vale Elementary School’s Winter Concert, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Dally Fields (left) Emma Matney and Phoebe Wilcox, fourth-graders at Vale Elementary School, sing at the Vale Middle School, Thursday, Dec. 14, during a winter concert. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Tyson Quintero (left) and Marcy Morrow, both sixth-graders at Vale Elementary School showcased the spirit of Christmas during their winter concert, Thursday, Dec. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

