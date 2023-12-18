PHOTOS: Songs, smiles, Christmas spirit highlight Vale Elementary School concert

VALE – The line of cars waiting to enter the Vale Middle School parking lot stretched for three blocks Thursday, Dec. 14.
The high school and middle school parking lots stood full while cars negotiated through side streets to find a place before the Vale Elementary School Winter Concert began.
The middle school gym – designed to seat more than a 1,000 people – was standing-room-only by the time the first group of young students stepped up to the stage to deliver a host of Christmas-themed songs. In short, it appeared as if the entire town of Vale – and a large part of Malheur County – was in the gym for the annual holiday concert.
Students from first-grade through sixth-grade sang while longtime Vale educator Dave Eyler furnished the MC duties.
The event – which was live-streamed by Alisha McBride, Vale School District superintendent – ended with a lively rendition of “Jingle Bells” that included the huge crowd singing along with students.
