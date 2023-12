Help Wanted

General labor to help around small feedlot and help feed cows. Full-time position. Possible housing. Call 208-741-6850.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.