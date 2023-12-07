Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of December 7, 2023

Help Wanted

General labor to help around small feedlot and help feed cows. Full-time position. Possible housing. Call 208-741-6850.

Bureau of Land Management Hiring Now

Hiring interns age 16 and older for summer employment in 2024. For any questions regarding eligibility or other details, an Internship Application Workshop is scheduled Thursday, December 7th, at TVCC at 4 pm. CTE Building, Room #107. Drop in at Vale District office, 100 Oregon St. for further information, or contact Marisa Carney at 541-473-6374.

Hay for sale – 75 lbs, 2 wire. $10 per bale. Mix of alfalfa and grass; horse quality. Contact 541-216-1904 for more information.

