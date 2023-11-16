Get ready and get set for Moonlight Madness in Vale

VALE – Cowboy gear, customer screen printing, toys, Scentsy products and lots of deals on merchandise will be available Friday, Nov. 17, when the annual Moonlight Madness event kicks off in Vale.

Sponsored by Malheur Drug, the event will showcase vendors at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Heavenly Treasured Oils & The Gathering Place, Mal’s Diner, Perk Beverage Company, the Starlite Café, Vale Bookkeeping, Luzetta’s Flowers and at the Emma Humphrey Library.

“We have a huge list of people who are participating this year,” said Adam Tolman, co-owner of Malheur Drug.

More than 60 vendors will be on hand.

Tolman said Malheur Drug will offer sales all day.

“We will have special pricing on firearms. There won’t be a set percentage off, but we will mark them down to the lowest prices of the year,” said Tolman.

Many local businesses who participate in the event will be open until 10 p.m.

Tolman said fishing supplies at Malheur Drug will be 25% off during the Moonlight Madness event.

“We have a huge selection of toys that will be buy one get the second one at half price,” he said.

The event is good the for whole town, said Luzetta’s Flowers owner Sarah Rodriguez.

“It is very good for our business. It is a time for people to come in and see what we have,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said Moonlight Madness allows Vale to “get together to start off the season of giving and fellowship.”

“It is such an amazing time for the community,” said Rodriguez.

A guide to the vendors and businesses participating in the Vale Moonlight Madness event:

Broken Box Boutique (1 pm to 8:30 pm)

Catholic Church (1 pm to 11 pm)

Soups- Dine-In or To-Go

Homemade Pies and Baked Goods

Malheur Nursery

Scentsy

Grandma’s Crochet

Permanent Jewelry

Berry Patch Ceramics

Color Street Nails

Nana’s Creations

Brenda’s Creations

Heavenly Treasured Oils & The Gathering Place (10 am to 10 pm)

Nu Skin

Red Aspen

Reload Out West

Burlap & Lace

Purplesage

Wild Buckaroo Creations

Tyler’s Creations

Bedrock Babes

Icysnap Art

Creative Impressions Washi Designs

Curb Appetit

Lazy S Coffee

D’s Family Table

And more

Hi VIBES (10 am to 10 pm)

Desert Sage Creations by Brandi Lemer

Paperpie by Brandy Hood

In Full Bloom Greenhouse by Kim Braniff

By the Bayes Creations by Santana Braniff

Ceramics by Luke Braniff

Treasures Galore & More by Liz Goettsche

Katsworld by Kat Potter

Tupperware by Robin Wintle

Barb’s Sewing by Barbara Hood & Anita

Arwens Ammonites by Laura Brown

Like Mother Like Daughter by Tamera & Gwen Cleaver

Neena’s Naturals by Jamie Heaven

Library (5 pm to close)

Tina Shevham

Aunt B’s Ponies & Things

Cindy Buchanan’s Jewelry

The Gemini Talks by Anna Tubb

Luzetta’s (10 am to 11 pm)

Mal’s Diner (Open until 11 pm or later)

Homemade Card Vendor

Cowboy Gear Vendor

DW Creations

Malheur Drug (8 am to 10 pm)

Vale FFA gift wrapping

Malheur Medicare Hot Chocolate Bar (5 pm to 10 pm)

Okie Tacos at Les Schwab (11 am to 9 pm)

Onions 52 (4 pm to 10 pm)

The 101 – custom screen printing, apparel, gifts, gear, etc.

Caramel Apples by Samantha Reynolds

Monat by Amber Hopkins

Perk Beverage Company (12 pm to 10 pm)

Decorify LLC by Lora Ray

Red Aspen by Larissa Ewing

Malheur Nursery

Dave Tolman

Starlite Café (Open until 10 pm)

Fred Child Music

Studio D Portrait Design Boutique Pet Photography (3 pm to 9 pm)

Woodshop Wonders by Ruth Rubelt

Vale American Legion (3 pm to 9 pm)

Scentsy by Betty Duncan

Condies Crafts

High Desert Rope Art

Soaps on the Trail by Barbie Dailey

Dip-All by Catherine Hasselbach

PEO Chapter K Nuts

Twisted Thistle Boutique by Sarah Erstrom

Nikki Wilcox

Samantha Winebarger

Marlene Potter

Vale Liquor Store (10 am to 9:45 pm)

Vale Bookkeeping (4 pm to 8 pm)

Vale Farmers & Crafters Donuts & Fritters

The Basque House

Junk Art by Kathie Kinney

Wilcox Horse & Buggy Rides (5:30 pm to 8:30 pm)

