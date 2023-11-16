Get ready and get set for Moonlight Madness in Vale

VALE – Cowboy gear, customer screen printing, toys, Scentsy products and lots of deals on merchandise will be available Friday, Nov. 17, when the annual Moonlight Madness event kicks off in Vale.
Sponsored by Malheur Drug, the event will showcase vendors at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Heavenly Treasured Oils & The Gathering Place, Mal’s Diner, Perk Beverage Company, the Starlite Café, Vale Bookkeeping, Luzetta’s Flowers and at the Emma Humphrey Library.
“We have a huge list of people who are participating this year,” said Adam Tolman, co-owner of Malheur Drug.
More than 60 vendors will be on hand.
Tolman said Malheur Drug will offer sales all day.
“We will have special pricing on firearms. There won’t be a set percentage off, but we will mark them down to the lowest prices of the year,” said Tolman.
Many local businesses who participate in the event will be open until 10 p.m.
Tolman said fishing supplies at Malheur Drug will be 25% off during the Moonlight Madness event.
“We have a huge selection of toys that will be buy one get the second one at half price,” he said.
The event is good the for whole town, said Luzetta’s Flowers owner Sarah Rodriguez.
“It is very good for our business. It is a time for people to come in and see what we have,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said Moonlight Madness allows Vale to “get together to start off the season of giving and fellowship.”
“It is such an amazing time for the community,” said Rodriguez.
News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]
A guide to the vendors and businesses participating in the Vale Moonlight Madness event:
Broken Box Boutique (1 pm to 8:30 pm)
Catholic Church (1 pm to 11 pm)
Soups- Dine-In or To-Go
Homemade Pies and Baked Goods
Malheur Nursery
Scentsy
Grandma’s Crochet
Permanent Jewelry
Berry Patch Ceramics
Color Street Nails
Nana’s Creations
Brenda’s Creations
Heavenly Treasured Oils & The Gathering Place (10 am to 10 pm)
Nu Skin
Red Aspen
Reload Out West
Burlap & Lace
Purplesage
Wild Buckaroo Creations
Tyler’s Creations
Bedrock Babes
Icysnap Art
Creative Impressions Washi Designs
Curb Appetit
Lazy S Coffee
D’s Family Table
And more
Hi VIBES (10 am to 10 pm)
Desert Sage Creations by Brandi Lemer
Paperpie by Brandy Hood
In Full Bloom Greenhouse by Kim Braniff
By the Bayes Creations by Santana Braniff
Ceramics by Luke Braniff
Treasures Galore & More by Liz Goettsche
Katsworld by Kat Potter
Tupperware by Robin Wintle
Barb’s Sewing by Barbara Hood & Anita
Arwens Ammonites by Laura Brown
Like Mother Like Daughter by Tamera & Gwen Cleaver
Neena’s Naturals by Jamie Heaven
Library (5 pm to close)
Tina Shevham
Aunt B’s Ponies & Things
Cindy Buchanan’s Jewelry
The Gemini Talks by Anna Tubb
Luzetta’s (10 am to 11 pm)
Mal’s Diner (Open until 11 pm or later)
Homemade Card Vendor
Cowboy Gear Vendor
DW Creations
Malheur Drug (8 am to 10 pm)
Vale FFA gift wrapping
Malheur Medicare Hot Chocolate Bar (5 pm to 10 pm)
Okie Tacos at Les Schwab (11 am to 9 pm)
Onions 52 (4 pm to 10 pm)
The 101 – custom screen printing, apparel, gifts, gear, etc.
Caramel Apples by Samantha Reynolds
Monat by Amber Hopkins
Perk Beverage Company (12 pm to 10 pm)
Decorify LLC by Lora Ray
Red Aspen by Larissa Ewing
Malheur Nursery
Dave Tolman
Starlite Café (Open until 10 pm)
Fred Child Music
Studio D Portrait Design Boutique Pet Photography (3 pm to 9 pm)
Woodshop Wonders by Ruth Rubelt
Vale American Legion (3 pm to 9 pm)
Scentsy by Betty Duncan
Condies Crafts
High Desert Rope Art
Soaps on the Trail by Barbie Dailey
Dip-All by Catherine Hasselbach
PEO Chapter K Nuts
Twisted Thistle Boutique by Sarah Erstrom
Nikki Wilcox
Samantha Winebarger
Marlene Potter
Vale Liquor Store (10 am to 9:45 pm)
Vale Bookkeeping (4 pm to 8 pm)
Vale Farmers & Crafters Donuts & Fritters
The Basque House
Junk Art by Kathie Kinney
Wilcox Horse & Buggy Rides (5:30 pm to 8:30 pm)
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.