Obituaries from the Enterprise, week of November 15, 2023: Robert Emmett Pratt

Robert Emmett Pratt

April 12, 1955 – Nov. 7, 2023

Robert Emmett (Bob) Pratt died November 8, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Ontario, Oregon. He was born April 12, 1955, in Nyssa, Oregon, to Eugene and Catherine Pratt. Robert was the sixth of ten children and grew up on the family farm in Adrian, Oregon.

He attended Adrian Grade and High Schools where he participated in football, basketball, baseball, Letterman’s Club and FFA. He also attended one year of high school in Nyssa. Robert loved the outdoors and would go hunting and fishing at every opportunity. Robert spent most of his working career farming and ranching. He seldom met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. Robert once fenagled an opportunity to appear in the movie “The Electric Horseman” as an extra. Robert was married twice and twice divorced. Robert was proceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Mike, Eugene, Judith, Burdette, Mark, Sheila, Carolyn, Brendan, and David. Graveside services for Robert will be held at 1 p.m. on November 18, 2023, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ontario. The family wishes to thank Brookdale Senior Living and Lighthouse Hospice for the excellent care that Robert received in the last year and a half of his life.

