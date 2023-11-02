Jarabe Mexicano will offer a mixture of great tunes at Four Rivers Cultural Center concert

ONTARIO – Jarabe Mexicano will perform a diverse fusion of rock & roll, Tex-Mex, Latin rock and cumbia musical rhythm tunes Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Meyer-McLean Theater.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley and Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The concert is also sponsored by Sarah’s Care Inc., the Western States Arts Federation, the Oregon Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available in advance at Dorsey Music in Ontario and the gift shop at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Season tickets are also available on Eventbrite through the Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley Facebook page.

Tickets are also available at the door. For more information, email [email protected].

Interested individuals can also contact Janet Komoto at 208-739-2777 for more information.

The band is a mixture of educators, cultural ambassadors and advocates for the arts.

The group sponsors four major programs throughout the year. They spearhead a year-around program, called “Fiesta En Familia” and a fall concert, “Dia de los Muertos: A Celebration of Life.” The winter show is titled “A Bordeno-Soul Christmas.” They also present a collaborative symphonic program called “Fiesta En Sinfonia,” aimed at creating a deeper sense of community with a focus on underserved groups.

