Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of November 2, 2023

Brewsky’s Broiler Server Position Open

Looking for an energetic, outgoing, and reliable 21+ to join our team. Evening shift position. Must be available to work Friday & Saturday nights. Good customer service skills required. Wage starts at $13.20 + tips. Apply in person @ Brewsky’s. Located at 23 SE 1st Ave Ontario.

