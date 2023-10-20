Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of October 20, 2023

Brewsky’s Broiler Server Position Open

Looking for an energetic, outgoing, and reliable 21+ to join our team. Evening shift position. Must be available to work Friday & Saturday nights. Good customer service skills required. Wage starts at $13.20 + tips. Apply in

person @ Brewsky’s. Located at 23 SE 1st Ave Ontario.

*****

Baker Angus HELP WANTED

Ranch Hand – year round experience required

Possible Housing; Call Jerry 208-739-3449 Or

Sam 208-739-0475

*****

Help Wanted

Individual to work on

feedlot through winter.

Housing Available

Call 208-741-6850

*****

Fridge For Sale

Double door refrigerator – Maytag H- 68.5” W- 36” D- 31”

$300 OBO in Ontario.

Call 458-224-9420 for more info.

*****

Wood Splitter For Sale

22-ton Speeco wood

splitter w/ Honda engine. Very good condition.

Call 208-861-9673 for more info.

*****

For Rent

Gentleman has two rooms for rent.

2nd Avenue Ontario, OR. Call 458-224-9420 for more details.

*****

Large Shop/Garage Sale- Adrian

The old Scale House at 505 1st Street in Adrian, OR is selling the contents on Fri, Oct 20 and Sat. Oct 21 from 9AM to 5PM. Plenty of antique tools, old car mirrors and headlights, garden and farm parts, hydraulic cylinders, vices, grinders, tires, large industrial shop fans, fiberglass truck cover for 8’ bed, housewares, and much, much more. Must see! Pickers welcome!

*****

