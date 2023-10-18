Annual Vale alumni hall of fame banquet slated

ONTARIO – The 6th Annual Vale High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame banquet will kick off Saturday, Oct. 21, at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

The event begins at 4 p.m. with a no-host, happy hour reception. A catered tri-tip dinner begins at 6 p.m.

This year’s honorees are Gene Bates, Dennis and Bobbi Buttice and Bob Butler.

Gene Bates was a longtime administrator at Ontario Middle School. Born in Vale, he graduated from Vale High School 1956.

Butler graduated from Vale High School in 1961 and went on to be a successful local attorney. In 1967, Butler began to practice law with Charlie Swan, who founded what is now Butler, Looney & Martinsen. Butler has been active in the Vale community for decades, including stints on the Vale City Council, the Vale Chamber of Commerce board, president of the Vale Chamber of Commerce and on the board of what was until the 1970s the Vale Elementary School District.

Bobbi Buttice served as an administrative assistant at Vale High School for 28 years before she retired. She graduated from Vale High School in 1966. Dennis Buttice graduated from Vale High School in 1970 and has operated a timber brokerage firm for 30 years.

Tickets for the event are still available. Tickets are $50 per person, or a table for eight is $400.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Bobbi Buttice at 541-823-2900 or by email at [email protected]

The event will feature a live and silent auction for items that include a gun, a catered prime rib dinner, a wine tour for 10 people, a four-night stay at the Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend and much more. Buttice, one of the organizers, said between 50 and 100 auction items will be on hand.

Buttice said the event is not Vale-centric.

“It is an event that is open to everybody and anybody,” said Buttice.

