PHOTOS: Eclipse draws watchers to event in Nyssa

An annular solar eclipse, with the moon passing before the sun, drew a crowd to Nyssa Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 14, for a viewing party.

The watch party was organized by Ava Anderson, chief science officer at the middle school.

The eclipse started in Oregon on the coast at Reedsport and moved southeast across the state. While Nyssa wasn’t directly in the path, observers still got a celestial show that created unusual shadows.

Watchers ready for the annular solar eclipse from the grounds of Nyssa Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 14. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

Brimley Anderson watches the annular solar eclipse from the grounds of Nyssa Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 14. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

Jamison Anderson watches the annular solar eclipse from the grounds of Nyssa Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 14. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

A crowd watches the annular solar eclipse from the grounds of Nyssa Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 14. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

Renae Shuster watches the annular solar eclipse from the grounds of Nyssa Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 14. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

The solar eclipse on Saturday, Oct. 14, distorts leaf shadows at Nyssa Middle School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

