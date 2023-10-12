Obituaries from the Enterprise, week of October 12, 2023: Shaunteau Kay Keith Chandler

Shaunteau Kay Keith Chandler

March 3, 1981 – Sept. 19, 2023

Shaunteau Kay Keith Chandler was called by her lord due to complications from an illness. Celebration of Life to be held 10/14, 11am, Vale LDS. Join us with your favorite memory of our loved one. She is survived by numerous relatives.

*****

