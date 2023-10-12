Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of October 12, 2023

Fridge For Sale
Double door refrigerator Maytag H- 68.5” W- 36” D- 31”
$300 OBO Ontario. Call 458-224-9420 for more info.
******
For Rent
Gentleman has two rooms for rent. 2nd Avenue Ontario, OR. Call 458-224-9420 for more details.
*****
Brewsky’s Broiler Server Position Open
Looking for an energetic, outgoing, and reliable 21+ to join our team. Evening shift position. Must be available to work Friday & Saturday nights. Good customer service skills required. Wage starts at $13.20 + tips. Apply in
person @ Brewsky’s. Located at 23 SE 1st Ave Ontario.
*****
Help Wanted
Individual to work on
feedlot through winter.
Housing Available
Call 208-741-6850
*****
Baker Angus
HELP WANTED
Ranch Hand – year round
experience required
Possible Housing
Call Jerry 208-739-3449
Or
Sam 208-739-0475
*****
*****
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.