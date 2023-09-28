Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of September 26, 2023

Senior gentleman w/ three bedroom home looking for a respectable man to stay and help provide with the upkeep of home.

No smoking, no animals, no felons.

Must pass background check. Call for details,

541-570-2067.

Travel Trailer For Sale

2004 26 ft Wilderness

$10,000, call 541-570-2067 view pictures on FB.

Alfalfa Hay For Sale

$150 per ton, large bales

Text Dwight @ 541-889-2343

Bull Flex Hay Tarp Vale, OR

Suitable for small, round, or big square bales

Made from heavy grade, 1.5 MIL silver/ white UV protected poly-weave material

Designed to last 3-5 years

High tensile strength

Contact Pat Erstrom @ 541-881-9448

Baker Angus HELP WANTED

Ranch Hand – year Round

Experience Required

Possible Housing

Call Jerry 208-739-3449 Or Sam 208-739-0475

Sagebrush Saloon & BBQ LLC

Now Hiring

197 A St. E, Vale 541-473-3777- Ask for Manager

Bartender/Waitress position

Must have OLCC license and food handler’s card.

References and prior experience preferred. Come join us and enjoy our customers we serve!

