Hands Around the Park draws big crowd to Ontario’s Laxon Park

ONTARIO – There were plenty of people, organizations and food at the annual Hands Around the Park event at Laxon Park, Thursday, Sept. 14.

The family-oriented event was a celebration for those living in recovery from substance abuse and mental illness. The event was sponsored by the Malheur County Drug Free Coalition and Lifeways.

A number of local organizations sponsored informational booths at the celebration and members of the Ontario Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Malheur County Parole and Probation helped cook up hamburgers and hot dogs.

Right: Glen Blankenship receives the 2023 Judge Terry Thompson Prevention Award from the Malheur County Prevention Coalition Thursday, Sept. 14, during the annual Hands Around the Park event in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Youngsters wasted little time taking up the chalk to write a variety of messages, and create unique designs, on the basketball court at Laxson Park in Ontario, Thursday, Sept. 14, during the Hands Around the Park event. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Signs of encouragement dotted the landscape around Laxson Park, Thursday, Sept. 15. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Robert Caldera, Lifeways, gets into the grove with the music at the annual Hands Around the Park event in Ontario, Thursday, Sept. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Right: Gabriela Gutierrez of the Oregon Child Development Coalition shares information about the organization during the Hands Around the Park event at Laxson Park in Ontario on Thursday, Sept. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Genesis Keele, Fruitland, gets busy with some chalk at the Hands Around the Park event Thursday, Sept. 14, at Laxson Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

James Swank of the Ontario Police Department and Jim Warren,of the Malheur County Parole and Probation Department cook up burgers and hotdogs at the annual Hands Around the Park at Laxson Park in Ontario, Thursday, Sept. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Amanda Trombley, Payette, writes an inspiring message on the sidewalk next to Ontario’s Laxson Park as part of the Hands Around the Park event, Thursday, Sept. 14. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

