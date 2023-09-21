Hands Around the Park draws big crowd to Ontario’s Laxon Park

ONTARIO – There were plenty of people, organizations and food at the annual Hands Around the Park event at Laxon Park, Thursday, Sept. 14.
The family-oriented event was a celebration for those living in recovery from substance abuse and mental illness. The event was sponsored by the Malheur County Drug Free Coalition and Lifeways.
A number of local organizations sponsored informational booths at the celebration and members of the Ontario Police Department, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and the Malheur County Parole and Probation helped cook up hamburgers and hot dogs.
