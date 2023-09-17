Volunteers needed for cleanup of historic bank building in Vale

VALE – The Malheur Country Historical Society is seeking volunteers to sign up for a cleanup at the old Bank of Vale building on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The crew will remove bird droppings and other debris from the historic building, a needed first step before a contractor can be brought in to do restoration work.

Organizers ask that volunteers sign up in advance so they can get a good count for protective gear –gloves, masks, safety glasses and more. Young people and those in good physical shape for the work are especially encouraged to help out.

All volunteers will sign waivers.

To sign up, call Harry Flock at 541-212-6904, and provide an email or text for reminder messages prior to the event. The cleanup will start at 9 a.m.

