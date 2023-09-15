Nyssa News: Volunteers stitch up blankets to comfort others

The local chapter of Project Linus meets on the second Friday of odd months at Country Corners Quilting, 498 Columbia Ave. in Nyssa.

A recent visit to the store to supplement my own quilt stash found the classroom a buzz with activity with the volunteers sewing and knitting blankets.

Project Linus is a nationwide nonprofit organization named after the security blanket-toting character from the Peanuts comic strip.

The primary mission of this organization is, “to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteer blanketeers.”

A second mission is, “to provide a rewarding and fun service opportunity for interested individuals and groups in local communities for the benefit of children”.

To learn more about the local chapter, contact Janet Walter at 502-316-8397 or [email protected]. Volunteers are welcome, and the organization accepts donations of washable cotton fabric, flannel or polar fleece, low-loft batting, acrylic yarn or cash.

• The Nyssa Library will hold a craft time from 2-4 on Friday, Sept. 15. This is a no school day and a great opportunity to check out the craft room.

• Also, Sept. 19 is National Register to Vote Day. If you are not registered, the library has the form needed to complete voter registration.

This one step will ensure you are registered to vote for your ballot mailed to you at the proper time.

