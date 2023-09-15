Family Dollar store planned for Vale

VALE – A Family Dollar Value store is coming to Vale.

Adele Schaffeld, Malheur County building inspector, confirmed last week plans have been submitted by the company to build the store, which will be 10,752 square feet.

The store will be at Short Street North and Harrison Street East near M&W Markets at the east end of town.

A Dollar General store opened in Vale late last year. Dollar General and Family Dollar Value are separate companies.

Family Dollar Stores Inc. operates in more than 16,000 locations across the nation and Canada. The company was bought by Dollar Tree in 2015 for $8.5 billion.

Schaffeld said the next step in the process will be for her office to review the plans. That will take about 10 to 15 business days, she said.

Company officials didn’t respond to a request for comment.

No information was available on when the new store would open.

Family Dollar stores sell food, clothes and home décor items.

The company reported $28 billion sales in 2022.

News tip? Contact Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.