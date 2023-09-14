Two Rivers Park in Adrian ready to burst with fun, food and classic cars

ADRIAN – There will be a whole lot of fun at Two Rivers Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The 14th annual Two Rivers Park Celebration is back with a host of vendors, fun events and a car show.

The event, sponsored by the Adrian 2040 organization, a local civic group, starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Two Rivers Community Park is between Owyhee Street and Main Street just off Oregon Highway 201 in Adrian.

“It is a family-fun event,” said Tammy Cleaver, a member of the 2040 organization and one of the organizers of the event.

The event includes the “Classics on the Grass” car show and a chili cook-off. Live music and more than 15 vendors will also be camped out at the park. There will also be a raffle for numerous items, said Cleaver. The raffle drawing starts at 2:30 p.m.

The car show begins at 10 a.m.

The chili cook-off begins around 1 p.m. No chili is being sold, said Cleaver.

“We’re just selling the cups to taste the chili,” said Cleaver.

There will be cash awards handed out for the top car at the car show and the best chili.

The vendors will offer everything from food – such as tacos, burgers and hot dogs – to wooden toys, wildlife photos and sewed crafts, said Cleaver.

“It’s an event where you can bring your kids and have a good time and see wonderful cars and you can taste all the wonderful chili,” said Cleaver.

News tip? Contact Pat Caldwell at [email protected].

