Coming Up: Casino night, dinner, youth center opening and more

Here’s a look at some of the events coming up in Malheur County:

CARDS: A Texas Hold’Em and Casino Night on Aug. 19 will benefit Project Dove. The events will be at the Ontario Elks Lodge, with registration from 4 to 6 p.m. and the tournament from 6 to 11 p.m. Dinner will be included for participants. Seats are limited so early registration is urged by calling the Project Dove office, 541-889-6316.

YOUTH CENTER: Lifeways is inviting the community to see the new Youth Center in Ontario, with a grand opening set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. There will be a ribbon cutting and refreshments. The center is at 1257 S.W. 4th Ave.

DINNER: Tickets are on sale for the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden’s lasagna dinner and dessert fundraiser in Ontario. The event will be Saturday, Aug. 26. Dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Next Chapter’s 1st Christian site, 180 N.W. 1st St., and dessert from 6 to 7 p.m.at the St. Matt’s site, 762 S.W. 1st St.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at Ontario Community Church, [email protected] or call 541-889-8140.

DINOS: The Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit continues at Four Rivers Cultural Center, offering all ages a closeup view of mechanized dinosaur sculptures. The interactive exhibit, which continues to Sept. 12, promises an experience wrapping science, technology, engineering and arts into one engaging show. For ticket information, visit 4rcc.com.

RECOVERY: Hands Around the Park, an event to celebrate recovery, is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Laxon Park, 311 N.W. 4th St., Ontario. The Malheur County Prevention Coalition and Lifeways are putting on the event.

GOLF: The 2023 John Webb Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 19, at Country View Golf Course in Ontario, beginning at 9 a.m. The four-person scramble has seven trophies to award. Proceeds benefit Ontario High School athletics. For more information contact Scott McKinney, 541-881-1171.

Send event information to [email protected].

