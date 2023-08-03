Public Notices from the Enterprise for the week of August 2, 2023

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of AMY MITCHELL, Deceased.

Case No.: 6338 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Wayne E. Mitchell has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the undersigned Personal Representative, in care of his attorney:

Wayne E. Mitchell

c/o Michael W. Horton

Five Rivers Law, P.C.

P.O. Box 1565

Nyssa, Oregon 97913

(541)372-2268

within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative.

Dated and first published July 26, 2023.

Wayne E. Mitchell

Personal Representative

Publish Dates: July 26, August 2, August 9, 2023

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 2150 PARK AVENUE, NYSSA, OR 97913 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF SHARON L. PACKER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF SHARON L. PACKER; MICHELLE KOLKA; DAVID RADFORD; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN 2150 PARK AVENUE, NYSSA, OR 97913

Defendants

Case No. 23CV20494

SUMMONS DEFENDANTS

TO DEFENDANTS THE ESTATE OF SHARON L. PACKER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF SHARON L. PACKER; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN 2150 PARK AVENUE, NYSSA, OR 97913:

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: June 23, 2023 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Michael J. Page

Michael Page, OSB # 194328 of Attorneys for Plaintiff

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates: July 12, July 19, July 26, August 2, 2023

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: August 2, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: August 2, 2023

VB BTS II, LLC would like to place on notice the proposed construction of an installation consisting of a 195’ (199’ including all appurtenances) monopole tower known as Snake River located at 43°44’37.644” north latitude and 117°3’40.287” west longitude at the approximate vicinity of at near 739 Mendiola Road, Nyssa, Maheur County, Oregon 97913. If you have any concerns regarding historic properties that may be affected by this proposed undertaking, please contact: DeAnna Anglin, Lotis Environmental, LLC, at [email protected] or (314) 913-0505. In your response, please include the proposed undertaking’s location and a list of the historic resources that you believe to be affected along with their respective addresses or approximate locations.

Publish Date: August 2, 2023

VB BTS II, LLC would like to place on notice the proposed construction of an installation consisting of a 191’ (195’ including all appurtenances) monopole tower known as Burnt River located at 44°19’18.78” north latitude and 117°56’20.245” west longitude at the approximate vicinity of at Highway 26, Ironside, Malheur County, Oregon 97908. If you have any concerns regarding historic properties that may be affected by this proposed undertaking, please contact: DeAnna Anglin, Lotis Environmental, LLC, at [email protected] or (314) 913-0505. In your response, please include the proposed undertaking’s location and a list of the historic resources that you believe to be affected along with their respective addresses or approximate locations.

Publish Date: August 2, 2023