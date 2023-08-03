Obituary from the Enterprise, for the week of July 31, 2023

Kathleen Anne Griffith

November 1, 1948 – July 15, 2023

Kathleen Anne Griffith, a resident of Ontario, Oregon, for eight years, passed away June 15, 2023.

Kathleen worked as a nurse for 30 years. After retiring, she and her husband, Frank, owned a group home for seven handicapped adults.

Kathleen and Frank were married for 39 years. Kathleen was a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post 4000 in Meridian, Idaho. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and leaves behind many dear friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Roseburg, Oregon on August 28th.

*****

