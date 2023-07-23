Special Reports

CHILDREN OF POVERTY: The series and videos

This includes the elements from the Enterprise series “Children of Poverty,” published June 20 through July 19, 2023. Access to this material is being provided free as a community service of the Enterprise. To offer comments or ask questions, please contact Editor Les Zaitz: [email protected].

PART 1:

Malheur’s kids in peril as parents, programs struggle with economic, social challenges

PART 2:

Children tucked into RVs, living with friends as Malheur County housing remains inadequate

PART 3:

CHILDREN OF POVERTY: Children in Malheur County going hungry as families struggle with income, issues

PART 4:

In Malheur County, school workers step in to care for children short of food, clothing

PART 5:

CHILDREN OF POVERTY: Kids face stress, mental health issues – but help is scarce

VIDEOS:

Experts in Malheur County discuss the high rate of child poverty and what factors put the rural county in the top ranks in Oregon for impoverished children.
Speaking: Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney
Speaking: Xochitl Fuhriman-Ebert, Ontario School District
Speaking: Mary Ann Almaraz, Ontario School District
Speaking: Tobey Huddleston, Aiken Elementary School
Local people address what can be done to improve the condition of children in Malheur County.
COMMENTARY: How we reported ‘Children of Poverty’

