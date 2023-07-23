CHILDREN OF POVERTY: The series and videos

This includes the elements from the Enterprise series “Children of Poverty,” published June 20 through July 19, 2023. Access to this material is being provided free as a community service of the Enterprise. To offer comments or ask questions, please contact Editor Les Zaitz: [email protected].

PART 1:

PART 2:

PART 3:

PART 4:

PART 5:

VIDEOS:

Experts in Malheur County discuss the high rate of child poverty and what factors put the rural county in the top ranks in Oregon for impoverished children.

Experts in Malheur County discuss the high rate of child poverty and what factors put the rural county in the top ranks in Oregon for impoverished children.

Speaking: Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney

Speaking: Xochitl Fuhriman-Ebert, Ontario School District

Speaking: Mary Ann Almaraz, Ontario School District

Speaking: Tobey Huddleston, Aiken Elementary School

Local people address what can be done to improve the condition of children in Malheur County.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Local journalism like this is disappearing across Oregon and the country. Show your support for this sort of work with a one-time donation to our Journalism Fund. Every dollar matters. No matter if you chip in $10 or $1,000, your generosity will ensure continued in-depth reports that matter: I WANT TO DONATE.