Officials suspend search for missing Boise woman

VALE – A search for a missing Boise woman who vanished in southern Malheur County more than a week ago was suspended Friday, July 7.

Gwen Brunelle, 27, was last seen Tuesday, June 27, at the Sinclair gas station in Jordan Valley. Search crews were activated Saturday, July 1, after Brunelle’s car was found about a half mile from Succor Creek Road west of U.S. Highway 95 near the Idaho/Oregon border, Friday, June 30.

An extensive search – including more than 50 people – Thursday, July 6, in the Succor Creek area failed to turn up any sign of Brunelle, said Dave Kesey, Malheur County undersheriff.

“We had several different agencies, search and rescue members, volunteers and family friends and really didn’t get anything,” said Kesey.

A helicopter search was conducted Wednesday, July 5, in the area but it failed to find Brunelle.

Kesey said the search for the woman is suspended unless “we find some new information.”

Kesey said there is no evidence of foul play in Brunelle’s disappearance.

Brunelle is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 160 pounds with brown eyes and medium brown hair.

“We really have nothing to even to go on on our end,” said Kesey.

Anyone with information about Brunelle can contact the sheriff’s office at 541-473-5125 or the Boise Police Department at (208) 377-6790.

