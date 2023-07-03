Boise woman missing in southern Malheur County

VALE – Malheur County Search and Rescue crews are combing a secluded area near Succor Creek west of U.S. Highway 95 near the Idaho/Oregon border for a Boise woman who was last seen Tuesday, June 27.

Search crews were activated Saturday, July 1, after Gwen Brunelle’s car was found about 0.4 miles from Succor Creek road Friday, June 30, according to the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.

Brunelle, 27, left Boise Monday, June 26. She was last seen Tuesday, June 27 at the Sinclair gas station in Jordan Valley.

“We’ve had ground crews, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue and airplanes in that area,” said Dave Kesey, Malheur County undersheriff.

Kesey said the search is ongoing in the rugged terrain near Succor Creek.

He said the search and rescue crews were also in the field all-day Sunday, July 2.

Kesey said search crews are now “trying to maybe see what other kind of resources we can get as far as maybe a helicopter.”

“The heat down there in the day, and with that kind of country, getting people out on foot is a pretty grueling task,” said Kesey.

Brunelle is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 160 pounds with brown eyes and medium brown hair.

Anyone with information about Brunelle can contact the sheriff’s office at 541-473-5125 or the Boise Police Department at Boise Police at (208) 377-6790.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.