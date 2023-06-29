Vale RV park on track to open this fall

VALE – A 122-space RV park on the western edge of Vale could be open as soon as September.

Alexander Heap, who is developing the project with Guy Guymon, said last week the project is about half built.

“The power is in and it is paved. So, it’s coming along but it’s like any other project, it never finished when you think it will,” he said.

Heap and Guymon are Boise-area developers.

In December, Heap said he hoped to have the new park ready by June 1. The project originally carried a price tag of $3.6 million but escalating costs over the past six months pushed the total cost to $4.8 million. The park covers 19 acres.

He said the added cost revolved around “stuff we didn’t think about.”

Heap cited the move to equip the laundry facility as a good example of unanticipated costs. The laundry facility will have eight washer and dryer sets at a cost of $20,000 each.

Now, he said, crews are working to finish the clubhouse building.

Along with the clubhouse and laundry, the park will also feature a large workout room, a pickle ball court, dog park, fire pit and a pond.

Handicapped accessible showers and bathrooms will be installed in the clubhouse, said Heap.

The pond, he said, will be fenced.

Heap initially wanted to link the RV park with the projected opening of a gold and silver mine complex south of Vale. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. plans to mine three claims at Grassy Mountain. The firm is still going through a lengthy state permitting process but Heap felt once it is open it will generate jobs and those workers will need a place to live.

Heap said he intends to hire a manager for the facility in the next few weeks and release a phone number for reservations.

