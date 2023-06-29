Public Notices from The Enterprise, week of June 28, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE PLANNING COMMISSION

A public hearing of the Planning Commission of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss an application for variance at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The applicant is requesting a variance to allow a single wide mobile home older than 10 years, on Tax lot 8900. The public hearing is set for July 10, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Any person may appear at the hearing and discuss the proposed variance with the planning commission. Please direct questions to Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 541-473-3133

Publish date: June 28, 2023

*****