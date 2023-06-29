Obituary from the Enterprise, week of June 29, 2023

James Barton Hipwell

December 11,1944- June 20, 2023

James Barton Hipwell, a dedicated farmer and proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away at 78 from pancreatic cancer and diabetes.

Born in Ogden, Utah, he grew up on family farms in Marriott, Utah, and Grand View, Idaho. James, known as Jim, demonstrated a strong work ethic from a young age. He married Vera Anita Lindsey and settled in Grand View, where he pursued farming and continued his education.

Jim had a deep love for the Boy Scouts program, ensuring his sons and others had enriching experiences. His passion for agriculture and years of experience led him to work in sales later in life, supporting fellow farmers. Survived by four living children, 13 grandchildren, and six siblings, James will be remembered for his clever wit and his desire to serve others.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd. in Nampa, Idaho, with viewing at 10 a.m. prior to services. To read the full obituary visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.

