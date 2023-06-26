Bentz backs effort to dig into possible impeachment of President Biden

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz of Ontario has joined his House colleagues in pressing for an investigation into possibly impeachable offenses by President Joe Biden.

Bentz voted on Thursday, June 22, to send a resolution citing “dereliction of duty” and “abuse of power” to two committees to investigate, including one on which he serves.

The House vote – 219-208 along party lines – deferred an effort by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, to advance an impeachment vote. The resolution sent to the Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees. Bentz holds a seat on Judiciary.

“The congressman believes that there are two areas of activity that warrant further inquiry,” according to a statement from Bentz’s communications director, Knox McCutchen. “The first is the president’s handling of the border and the second is the president’s involvement with his son, Hunter Biden.”

He said that both matters are being investigated by House committees.

“Congressman Bentz does not know if the president has committed ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’” McCutchen wrote. “The congressman has not been provided a sufficient factual basis in either of these areas to have formed any suspicions.”

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.