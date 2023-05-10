Public Notices from the Malheur Enterprise: Week of May 10, 2023

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 will be held at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 15th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget and receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 10th, 2023 at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Publish dates: May 3, May 10, 2023

*****

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Beverly R. Bergam, Case No. 6322. Notice is hereby given that Brian R. Bergam has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler, Looney & Martinsen, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative.

DATED and first published April 26, 2023.

Publish Dates: April 26, May 3, May 10, 2023

*****

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

Oregon Department of Revenue

A public meeting of the Pioneer Nursing Home Health District will be held on 05.16.2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Senior Center 100 Longfellow St S. Vale, OR 97918. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, as approved by the Pioneer Nursing Home Health District Budget Committee. A copy of the budget may be inspected or obtained at 1060 D Street West Vale, OR. 97918 between the hours of 9:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m., or online at www.pnhvale.com This budget is for an annual budget period. This budget was prepared on a basis of accounting, that is: the same as than the preceding year.

Publish Date: May 10, 2023

*****