They’re Hiring: Local jobs Dec. 21, 2022

Burnt River School District has the following position open:

Boys Basketball Coach

Start Day: November 14, 2022

Applicants must pass a criminal history and fingerprint check and must also obtain certification through the NFHS Coaches Education Program. Additional required training: Anabolic Steroids & Performance Enhancing Substances, Complete Concussion Management Course, Heat Acclimatization, and Current First Aid Card.

Application Process:

Cover Letter, Burnt River School District Application, Three Letters of Recommendation, (Application available at www.burntriver.k12.or.us), Position will Remain Open Until Filled. For questions, please call 541-446-3466.

Warmsprings . . .