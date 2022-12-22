They’re Hiring: Local jobs Dec. 21, 2022

NOTE TO EMPLOYERS: To place a help wanted ad with the Malheur Enterprise, call us at 541-473-3377 or email [email protected]
Burnt River School District has the following position open:
Boys Basketball Coach
Start Day: November 14, 2022
Applicants must pass a criminal history and fingerprint check and must also obtain certification through the NFHS Coaches Education Program. Additional required training: Anabolic Steroids & Performance Enhancing Substances, Complete Concussion Management Course, Heat Acclimatization, and Current First Aid Card.
Application Process:
Cover Letter, Burnt River School District Application, Three Letters of Recommendation, (Application available at www.burntriver.k12.or.us), Position will Remain Open Until Filled. For questions, please call 541-446-3466.
