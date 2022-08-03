They’re hiring- local job openings

Burnt River School is hiring a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale School District Business Manager position. The Business Manager reports directly to the Superintendent and is responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining the District accounting, payroll, purchasing . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.