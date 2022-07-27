Weeds ring an unused field at industrial land owned by Malheur County on July 21, 2022. (The Enterprise/ LES ZAITZ)
Sellers of land to county now seek payment for not growing crops

The owners of Fort Boise Produce asked the county to pay them for not growing beans and corn on land they sold earlier to Malheur County, public records show.

County officials in April were presented with a bill for $17,875, representing what the owners, Farmer family, expected to earn in profits on the 25 acres they no longer planned to use in the 2022 harvest season. The invoice was disclosed recently . . .

Les Zaitz is editor and publisher of the Enterprise. He has been a journalist in Oregon for nearly 50 years in both daily and community newspapers and digital news services. He is nationally recognized for his commitment to local journalism.

