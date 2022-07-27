Publications from local governments, private parties

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS NO.: 22-62934 Reference is made to that certain Deed of Trust (hereinafter referred as the Trust Deed) made by JERRY BAKER as Grantor to AMERITITLE, as trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for PACIFIC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE, A LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, dated 11/13/2018, recorded 11/14/2018, as . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.