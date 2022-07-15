A former nursing home, closed for years, is transformed into affordable housing but also will house a unique food project. (The Enterprise/File)
Business & economy, In the community

Advocates cook up plan to transform Ontario kitchen into food hub

by on

More in Business & economy:

The first time Clayton Crowhurst, real estate developer for Northwest Housing Alternatives seteyes on the commercial kitchen at River Bend Place in Ontario, he knew it had to be put to use.Crowhurst collaborated with Lindsay Grosvenor, Nutrition Oregon Campaign and the OregonFood Bank to create the Western Treasure Valley Food Systems Partnership. The goal is toestablish a food hub to serve the production needs of local small-scale farmers and thenutrition resource needs . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Isaac Wasserman is multimedia journalist at the Enterprise. He comes to the Enterprise from the University of Oregon where he studies journalism with a focus on photojournalism, sports photography and science communication. Previously, Wasserman's work has been published by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, the Wisconsin State Journal, the Isthmus, GoDucks, NCAA, Wilson Sports and more.