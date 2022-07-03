The program begins at the Vale 4th of July Rodeo Grand Marshal Dinner in Wadleigh Park in Vale, Ore. on June 29, 2022. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)
In the community

Vale Rodeo kicks off with barbecue in park

by on

More in In the community:

VALE – A slight breeze kept the heat at bay as a crowd gathered in Wadleigh Park Wednesday, July 29, for the annual Vale 4th of July Rodeo Grand Marshal’s barbecue.

A line of Vale High School Future Farmers of America students served hamburgers and hot dogs as people arrived and filled the tables.

Dave Westerberg, who shares grand marshal honors with his wife Bonnie, walked among the crowd, shaking . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Pat Caldwell is a reporter for the Malheur Enterprise and a veteran Oregon journalist.