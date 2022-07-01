In Westfall, she tends gravesites and memories

Since 2007, Lindamae Nuessle has been organizing efforts to restore the heritage of the Westfall Cemetery. She sits on June 16 among tombstones for notable Westfall residents such as Jasper Westfall. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)
By Isaac Wasserman
The Enterprise
WESTFALL – Slender fingers release the chain allowing the steel gate to sweep open. LindaMae Nuessle passes across the threshold into the Westfall Cemetery.
The light sound of her footsteps can be heard over the gentle wind that brushes hair off her face. Nuessle settles on a bench under the cemetery plot map and information board — a friendly smile spreading across her face.
