In Westfall, she tends gravesites and memories

By Isaac Wasserman

The Enterprise

WESTFALL – Slender fingers release the chain allowing the steel gate to sweep open. LindaMae Nuessle passes across the threshold into the Westfall Cemetery.

The light sound of her footsteps can be heard over the gentle wind that brushes hair off her face. Nuessle settles on a bench under the cemetery plot map and information board — a friendly smile spreading across her face.

While most visit the historic cemetery to . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.