They’re hiring – local job openings

Burnt River School is hiring a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.

For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336

Treasure Valley Community College

Spanish GED Instructor

This full-time position will plan, organize and provide classroom instruction for GED courses in Spanish.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

