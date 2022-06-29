Interns join Enterprise staff with community journalism goals

VALE – Three journalists have joined the news team at the Malheur Enterprise for 10-week internships.

Mac Larsen recently earned his master’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon and will report on housing, local government and range conditions.

Cynthia Liu, who will be a senior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, will work as a multimedia journalist, providing photo and video coverage.

Isaac Wasserman, who will be a senior at . . .

