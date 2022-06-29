EMPLOYMENT

Positions include: Dorm Host, Spanish GED Instructor, Recruiter, and Cheer Coach.

Burnt River School is hiring a Dorm Host for the Parents Boys’ Dorm. Pay dependent upon experience, low rent teacher housing available.

For more information contact the school district office 541-446-3336

Treasure Valley Community College

Spanish GED Instructor

This full-time position will plan, organize and provide classroom instruction for GED courses in Spanish.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

Treasure Valley Community College

Recruiter

Represents TVCC for the purpose of recruiting and promoting enrollment.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

Treasure Valley Community College

Cheer Coach

Responsible for all aspects of coaching a men’s and women’s cheer team.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.